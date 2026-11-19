Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has officially hit the consoles, and players are already encountering some unexpected details across the fictional state of Leonida. Among the first moments to go viral online is a short clip showing one of the game's protagonists, Jason Duval, running into an angry feline passenger when he was stealing a car.

In the video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @gtasix_, Jason pulls a man out of his car and speeds off, just like players have done in every GTA title.

The camera then cuts to the inside of the vehicle, revealing a cat that had been sitting in the backseat. The cat lunges forward and attacks Jason.

But Jason stops the car, grabs the cat, and tosses it out of the vehicle before casually driving away again. But the internet was quite unhappy about it and reacted with jokes.

Also read | GTA 6 Playtime: How Long Does It Take To Beat The Game?

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

"Jason threw the cat. I don't care what happens in the rest of the story, he's the villain now," one user wrote. Others chimed in, with one asking, "Why does the cat not have a seatbelt on?" while another joked, "Jason said 'no cats in the getaway car' and meant it."

Some users mockingly condemned the character's actions. "Steal the car, fine. Throw the cat? We're going to talk about this, Jason," one commenter wrote, while another added, "I disapprove! You shouldn't treat cats like that!"

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"Bro stole the car, kidnapped the cat, then decided the cat was the problem," one user commented.

Many players also praised the level of detail in the game, with one writing, "This small detail is why GTA 6 feels different. A cat jumping on Jason mid-drive shows how alive Leonida really is."

GTA 6 was released on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to reports, the game features a massive wildlife system. Aside from house cats, players can encounter alligators in the swamps, ride jet skis alongside dogs, log bird sightings in a wildlife journal, and even care for Jason's own pet snake.