Colombia To Euthanise Pablo Escobar's Hippos Under $1.98 Million Programme

The descendants of illegal hippopotamuses imported to Colombia by drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1980s will be euthanised as part of a 7.2 billion pesos ($1.98 million) programme announced on Monday (Apr 14). Purchased from illegal international markets, the hippos were brought to Escobar's private zoo in Hacienda Napoles in the 1980s. After Escobar died in 1993, these animals spread to the nearby areas, reproducing without control, forcing Colombia's Ministry of Environment to declare them an invasive species as they continue to threaten the delicate ecosystem.

Environment Minister Irene Velez informed that in the initial phase of the plan, around 80 hippopotamuses will be culled in the second half of the year.

"We must act to reduce the hippopotamus population. These actions are essential to protect our ecosystems and our native species," Velez was quoted as saying by Reuters. "We believe there may be approximately 80 individuals that could be subject to the measure (of euthanasia)."

Velez warned that immediate action is essential to control the growing hippo population. Without intervention, projections suggest over 500 hippos could inhabit Colombia by 2030, severely threatening local ecosystems and native species like the manatee and river turtle.

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Escobar's Hippos

Escobar's original herd of four hippos, introduced to his private zoo, thrived and reproduced uncontrollably without natural predators. Their population surged to 150, causing severe ecological damage by degrading soil and destroying native vegetation. Their massive waste output lowered water quality, drastically reducing oxygen levels and triggering widespread fish fatalities.

In recent years, the Colombian government has held talks with eight governments, including India, to possibly transfer some animals to zoos or sanctuaries in those countries, but necessary authorisations have not yet been obtained. Notably, the Colombian hippos have genetic defects due to inbreeding, which has led to muted interest from the countries.