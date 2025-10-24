How Florida Turned Invasive Pythons Into High-End Leather Products

The US state of Florida is addressing its invasive Burmese python problem by converting the snakes into high-end leather products, according to The New York Post. Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new partnership this week between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Miami-based Inversa, a textiles company.

The initiative aims to remove more pythons from the Everglades, where the non-native snakes threaten local wildlife by preying on native species. Inversa transforms the python skins into ethical luxury items like wallets, belts, boots, and accessories, avoiding traditional farming or illegal sourcing, as per NY Post.

This approach has already boosted removals: 748 pythons were captured in July 2025 alone, compared to 235 the previous year, with 1,022 taken from May to July, nearly triple the 2024 figure.

The state invested $2 million to support the program, which builds on the FWC's Python Action Team since 2017 and reduces staff workload by 89%. DeSantis highlighted the success, noting it turns an ecological threat into sustainable fashion while protecting the ecosystem.

Burmese pythons were first introduced to Florida in the 1970s through the illegal pet trade, and once they were released into the wild, they quickly established breeding populations in the Everglades. And that's where they became a hated predator.

"These things will take out a deer," DeSantis said, according to WESH. "It's unbelievable what they're able to do. A single python can threaten the survival of many endangered species."

For some time, Florida python skin has been transformed into luxury products, in an effort to save the Everglades, like the Damascus Cuff with Python Inlay that retails for $1,095, for brands like Chris Ploof and Rex Shoes.

Florida's partnership with Inversa has proven to be highly effective. Since teaming up in 2024, the company has played a major role in tackling the state's invasive python problem. Between May and July 2025 alone, 1,022 pythons were removed-almost three times the number captured during the same period in 2024.

"The new program accomplished more removals in July 2025 alone than in the entire year before.Our $2 million investment in python removal in the state budget has made this partnership possible, amplifying the success of the PATRIC program. We must now build on their achievements and continue investing in this proven strategy to protect the Everglades for many years to come," DeSantis said in a statement.

Inversa, which was started in 2020, doesn't just process the python hides - the company also contracts roughly 50 professional python hunters who previously worked under the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), effectively creating its own fleet of field specialists.

According to the company, each python hide helps protect up to 460 native animals that a single 13-foot python would otherwise consume in its lifetime, while improving the survival chances of 39 endangered species.