Watch: This Alligator Named Darth Gator Only Emerges To His Iconic 'Theme Song'

The video draws a delighted reaction from social media followers.

WWE fans are familiar with wrestlers entering the ring to their unique theme songs, but it turns out a Florida alligator shares a similar habit. Known as "Darth Gator," this resident of Everglades Holiday Park near Fort Lauderdale emerges from his den only when his favourite theme music, "The Imperial March" from Star Wars, is played.

One of the Gator Boys TV show stars, Paul Bedard, showed his social media followers Darth Gator's unusual reaction on Instagram. He immediately comes out of his den and directly towards the sound when the popular John Williams theme has started playing.

He shared the video with a caption, "Darth Gator being Darth Gator." the video has instantly gone viral with several views, likes and comments.

"Brooooo, being a HUGE Star Wars fan myself, this is everything! Seven was my favourite forever, but Darth definitely took the spot for me now," commented a user.

"I seriously can't stop laughing! I showed my kids, and they absolutely loved it," wrote another user.

"This is one of my new favourite pages. Lol, instant classic," commented a third user.

Darth Gator's love for the Star Wars classic theme has made him a popular attraction at the park, delighting visitors who witness his unique ritual.