Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure. She was 9 years old.

"It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency," the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said Monday that it was providing Fiona with round-the-clock care after she swallowed the hat more than a week ago. Specialists had advised that surgery wasn't an option for a full-grown hippo like Fiona.

Before she died, veterinarians had been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move, the zoo said. They borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move the hat through her digestive tract.

"Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome," the zoo said.

Within an hour of the announcement, visitors began leaving flowers and cards by a hippo statue outside the zoo. "Forever our Fiona," one note read.

Fiona captivated people worldwide after her premature birth in 2017. Her presence was felt all around the zoo, which was scheduled to stay open late Thursday for the first night of its Festival of Lights.

Amy Haacke, a special educator from Dayton, said outside the Cincinnati Zoo that she's been a "huge fan" of Fiona since she was born because she likes underdogs. Haacke said she uses the Fiona book series in her classroom and owns three Fiona shirts.

"We were coming here anyway, but it kind of means a lot to be here," Haacke said Thursday. "We were here when she was first born and, I guess, now we're here when she's gone."

Yolanda Gould, who works more than 80 miles (130 kilometres) away in Covington, said she and others in her office left early to travel to the zoo after learning about Fiona's death. She said outside the zoo that she was feeling "a little devastated" after following Fiona since she was born.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said on social media that Fiona was "a symbol of perseverance and joy" in the city. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called her "a true icon." The Cincinnati Bengals also expressed condolences, dubbing Fiona "the queen of the Queen City."

In a joint post with US Vice President JD Vance on Instagram, second lady Usha Vance shared a photo of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona through a glass wall of her enclosure. The family has a home in Cincinnati.

"We are so sad to hear the news about Fiona," she said in the caption. "Our family loved visiting her at the Cincinnati Zoo."

Fiona swallowed the hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught and deflected the hat into the hippo enclosure through a small opening above the area's viewing windows.

It was an accident, zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said.

Before Fiona died, Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, said veterinarians had sedated her twice to evaluate her condition.

An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot (2.7-meter) scope but were unable to detect anything, he said.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the accrediting body for facilities, said in a statement Thursday that the Cincinnati Zoo provided "extraordinary 24/7 care for Fiona throughout this heartbreaking event."

Surgery would have been a major logistical challenge - multiple incisions would have been needed during a very long surgery, as hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have thick skin, said Jack Kottwitz, assistant professor at Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

The hat and its blend of fibers posed a particular danger despite its relatively small size.

Experts said hippos have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, and the system makes for a very large gastrointestinal tract through which anything would have to travel.

Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said Fiona's situation was difficult because it would have been hard to tell where in her body the hat was.

"You can't do the normal imaging and things that you can do in some of the smaller animals, or even horses," Hawkins said.

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats. Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

Fiona survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature. She weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time.

She was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

Her story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure.

The zoo's hippo family expanded in 2022 with the birth of Fiona's baby brother, Fritz.

Fiona's father, Henry, was euthanized months after her birth as his health badly declined. He had lived 36 years, slightly beyond the average life expectancy for a Nile hippopotamus in captivity.

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