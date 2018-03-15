Hungry-For-Love Hippo's Love Letter Is Giving Internet All The Feels

It all started on March 9, when Timothy addressed Fiona in a mushy love letter, including a nice picture of his handsome face as well.
And with a letter like that, we can't help but agree that "hippos rule and elephants drool!"
Turns out Fiona is ready to #HippoSwipeRight if Timothy can comply to some of her requests.
Fiona thinks you're cute too, but it's what's on the inside that counts! Your DNA will decide if you're the one for our little diva. Any potential mate would have to be ok w/ taking a back seat. Are you ok w/paparazzi? Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati? https://t.co/7XFCiYnyz7- Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 9, 2018
Oh, we can't help but quote Casablanca here - "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."
Meanwhile, people on social media are completely invested in what may be a beautiful love story for the digital age.
@NelleCreations the hippo love story you need. pic.twitter.com/4KmfmnT2mz- Dee Thomson (@linerglttrgloss) March 14, 2018
Others have some apprehensions.
*Continues watching while eating popcorn*
