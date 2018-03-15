Hungry-For-Love Hippo's Love Letter Is Giving Internet All The Feels

Timothy has some really cool credentials but are they enough to impress Internet's favourite hippo?

Everyone is invested in this little almost love story.

A heartwarming love story is brewing on the Internet and it is safe to say that everyone's hooked. Timothy, a hungry-for-love hippopotamus is trying his best to woo Fiona, another hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Ohio. The San Antonio Zoo in Texas shared an adorable letter from the hippo's side, asking if Fiona would like to meet Timothy and may be even become boyfriend and girlfriend. Fiona's replied and while her answer isn't a total yes, it's not a no either. The little almost love story is so sweet, Internet can't help but take notice.

It all started on March 9, when Timothy addressed Fiona in a mushy love letter, including a nice picture of his handsome face as well.
 
 
 


And with a letter like that, we can't help but agree that "hippos rule and elephants drool!"

Turns out Fiona is ready to #HippoSwipeRight if Timothy can comply to some of her requests.
 
Oh, we can't help but quote Casablanca here - "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

Meanwhile, people on social media are completely invested in what may be a beautiful love story for the digital age.

 
Others have some apprehensions.

Comments
 

*Continues watching while eating popcorn*

