Terminally Ill Boy Fulfills Final Wish To Meet Viral Hippo Moo Deng

A six-year-old terminally ill child in Thailand, whose biggest dream was to visit the pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has passed away after being granted his dying wish. The boy, nicknamed Auto, had long dreamed of meeting Moo Deng, the lovable hippo that shot to prominence last year after her videos went viral on social media.

Moo Deng's keepers, Khamoo and the team, took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news of Auto's death, adding that he managed to have an evening to adore the hippo.

"At the end of last year, a group of doctors contacted us about a 6-year-old child who had terminal cancer. He really liked Moo Deng and wanted to see it for the last time in his life," Moo Deng's keepers wrote on social media.

The zoo immediately made arrangements for little Auto despite the long queues of people waiting to see the hippo. Auto visited the zoo around Lunar New Year, accompanied by his parents and doctors.

The caretakers stated that Moo Deng unexpectedly rested near the viewing area that day, rather than sleep in the water as she usually does, as if somehow understanding the significance of the visit.

Afterwards, staff took Auto to choose a new souvenir. He picked out a capybara, another animal he adored. "We were so happy to be part of creating this joyful memory for him," the post continued.

Social media reacts

Social media users paid tributes to Auto and applauded Moo Deng's caretakers for fulfilling the boy's last wish.

"Moo Deng really brings smiles and means a lot. The simple act of seeing beloved animals can bring such happiness moment. RIP," wrote one user while another added: "Sweet Auto, the world will remember you. You are now Moo Deng's guardian angel."

A third commented: "Rest in peace, our little angel Auto, it's breaking my heart to read this. Thank you, Princess Moo Deng for bringing us joy and happiness."

Moo Deng, whose name translates to "bouncy pig" in Thai, was born on July 20, 2024. The playful hippo became an internet sensation, with millions of fans following her delightful antics, which include attempts at play with her mother, hilarious gumming of her handler, and even a makeshift moonwalk.