The United States carried out several attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz following a brief lull, a local Iranian official said on Tuesday.

The attacks came shortly after Iran targeted US facilities in Bahrain on Tuesday, its third attack on the country in four days.

The official said the attack caused no damage.

"The American attack on locations on Qeshm island caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas," said Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of the southern province of Hormozgan, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

Videos on social media showed plumes of smoke rising from the island.

"The situation on Qeshm island is under control, and all relief, service, and executive agencies are on full alert," Nafisi added.

According to the IRNA news agency, at least five or six explosions were heard in Qeshm on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Iran Revolutionary Guards said they had struck a US radar system facility with drones in Bahrain.

"Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain," the Sepah news website, run by the elite Guards, said.

It added that the attack was in response to the "repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones".

READ | Oil Tanker Transiting Strait Of Hormuz Attacked Near Oman, 4th In 24 Hours

Exchange of fire between Iran and the US has escalated slowly in the recent weeks. On November 2, the US had hit the key island in Strait Of Hormuz.

Since the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February this year, Tehran has attempted to restrict traffic from passing through the key strait, insisting vessels use only routes authorised by the Islamic republic.

It has regularly attacked ships it claimed were unauthorised to use the route.

READ | Oil Tanker On Fire After Being Hit By "Unknown Projectile" In Hormuz Strait

Recently, Iran has claimed ships have caught fire in the strait, often saying they struck mines.

The US has in response imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers travel the strait, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

It claimed that its forces had cleared all the mines from the waterway.