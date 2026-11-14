Nvidia Return For Jensen Huang? Elon Musk's Post Triggers Fresh Speculation

Elon Musk has backed a reported effort to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia's chief executive, saying he would support a petition seeking the technology executive's return. The Tesla and SpaceX chief has also said it would be an "honour" to hire Huang, signalling his admiration for the Nvidia co-founder amid the company's ongoing leadership crisis.

The development comes days after Huang resigned as Nvidia's president and CEO, ending his 33-year leadership of the chipmaker. Meanwhile, Nvidia's board is reportedly exploring potential successors, with Arm Holdings chief executive Rene Haas emerging as one of the names under consideration.

Musk Backs Effort To Bring Jensen Huang Back

Elon Musk endorsed a purported move to reinstate Huang, expressing willingness to sign a petition calling for his return.

In a separate exchange on X, Musk responded to a user who suggested that he hire the Nvidia co-founder, saying: "That would be an honour."

The remarks have drawn attention because they come at a time when Huang's departure has triggered considerable discussion within the technology industry.

Reuters reported that Musk had separately said he would sign a petition seeking Huang's reinstatement. However, it remains unclear whether he was referring to the same internal employee initiative reported by technology publication WIRED.

An internal post by a longtime Nvidia engineer urging the board to consider employee sentiment had attracted more than 1,600 comments, with several employees calling for Huang's return. Nvidia has around 42,000 employees worldwide.

Why Did Jensen Huang Leave Nvidia?

Huang stepped down on November 12, following reports concerning his personal relationships, including allegations involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The developments reportedly prompted questions about his position at the company. ANI referred to reports by The Wall Street Journal and CBS News, which said Nvidia's board was considering his future.

Nvidia had earlier announced an independent investigation into reports concerning a possible foreign intelligence effort targeting its founder. The company said it had no reason to believe that its secrets or national security had been compromised.



Nvidia Approaches Arm CEO Rene Haas For Top Job

As calls for Huang's return gather attention, Nvidia's board is also looking at possible replacements.

According to Reuters, citing the Financial Times (FT), Nvidia's board has approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as part of its search for a potential successor.

Haas previously worked at Nvidia for seven years, rising to the position of vice-president and general manager of its computing products business before joining Arm in 2013. He became Arm's chief executive in 2022 and oversaw its Nasdaq listing in 2023.

However, there is no guarantee that Haas will be offered the position or accept it. Nvidia's board said it was selecting an executive search firm and had not formally approached any candidates. It described speculation about individual contenders as premature.

Reuters also reported that Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO. Other names discussed as potential successors include veteran Nvidia engineer Ian Buck, AMD chief executive Lisa Su, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Marvell chief Matt Murphy and Apple's hardware chief Johny Srouji.

What Happens Next?

Huang's possible return presents a complicated question for Nvidia. He co-founded the company in 1993 and transformed it into a global technology powerhouse, with its processors becoming central to the artificial intelligence boom.

His three-decade leadership has made him closely associated with Nvidia's identity, strategy and growth.

While Musk's endorsement and reported employee support suggest that some would welcome his return, Nvidia's board has not indicated any plans to reverse its decision.

For now, the company faces the challenge of finding a permanent leader while managing the uncertainty surrounding its most consequential leadership transition.