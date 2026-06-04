Vivian Wilson Storms Off Mid-Interview When Asked About Dad Elon Musk | Video

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson stormed away from a red carpet interview when she was asked about the SpaceX chief. Wilson came out as transgender in 2020. She was attending the Desigual Vintage event in Ibiza, Spain, on Tuesday when a reporter asked her about Musk.



“Your father the best, no?” the journalist asked the 22-year-old model.



Wilson replied, “My what? Sorry?”



The reporter repeated his question. Wilson said, “OK,” before storming off.







The exchange highlights the years-long rift between Wilson and Musk.





Wilson, who dropped Musk from her name, has repeatedly criticised her father, stating that she does not want a relationship with him.





Musk has also spoken about his broken relationship with his daughter. In 2023, he told author Walter Isaacson that she had become “a full communist”, blaming her politics partly on the private K-12 school she attended in California.



The Tesla CEO has also claimed that he was “tricked” into signing documents related to Wilson's gender transition. The model legally changed her gender in 2022.



Last year, Elon Musk had compared Vivian Wilson's transition to a "tragic mental illness". The remark was in response to a social media comment from California Governor Gavin Newsom's office.



In a clip shared by the handle, Gavin Newsom told a podcaster that he wanted to see more trans children, positioning himself as a strong advocate of LGBTQ rights.





The clip was shared with the caption, "We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."





Musk, in his response, refused to acknowledge Wilson's transition. He asserted that he had only three daughters and claimed Wilson had a “tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus”.





Vivian Wilson On Her Childhood





The model opened up about her childhood in April.





In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Vivian Wilson said that her early life “was a very strange experience, very isolating.…The upper class have their own private schools, social circles, and whatever.”





“I remember being very young and seeing homelessness and feeling sick to my stomach. People would get on me for being like a dramatic little child. But no, I was right to be a dramatic little shit about that,” she added.





Vivian Musk is Musk's daughter from his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. The billionaire shares 14 children with different partners.

