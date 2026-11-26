Diljit Dosanjh took some time out of his packed schedule to explore one of Gujarat's most scenic stretches, the famous 'Road to Heaven'. Known for its breathtaking views and seemingly endless stretch of road, the destination is a popular attraction among travellers. Sharing a video on Instagram, Diljit gave fans a peek into his outing.

The video showed the singer lying casually on the road next to a black Royal Enfield bike. Diljit joked about being in “heaven” and told his followers that if they want to see heaven for themselves, they need to come to Kutch. “I am in Heaven, sir; they call this ‘Road to Heaven' in Kutch. If you want to see heaven, you have to come to Kutch,” Diljit shared.

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Take a look at the video:

Kutch's 'Road to Heaven': Meaning Behind This Special Name

The “Road to Heaven” in Kutch is a scenic highway stretch of around 30 kilometres in Gujarat. The highway runs between Khavda and the ancient Harappan site of Dholavira. The road gets its name from the seemingly endless views of the Great Rann of Kutch on both sides of the highway, where the flat landscape and sky appear to merge at the horizon.

How To Reach The Road To Heaven

By Road

The Road To Heaven is easily accessible by road and is well connected to several major cities in Gujarat. It is located around 229 km from Rajkot, 323 km from Ahmedabad and 330 km from Gandhinagar.

By Train

The nearest railhead is Bhuj Junction Railway Station, situated approximately 5 km away. The site can be reached from the station in about 10 to 15 minutes by road.

By Air

The closest airport is Bhuj Airport, which offers regular flights connecting the city with destinations such as Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Located around 8 km from the Road To Heaven, the journey from the airport typically takes 15 to 20 minutes.

Best Time to Visit

The best season to visit this place is between November and February. During this time, the weather remains mild with clear skies. Avoid travelling during harsh summers from March to June or in the monsoon from July to September.

The best time to visit this stretch is at sunrise or just before sunset, when the changing light enhances the landscape and offers some of the most spectacular views.

Important Travel Tips

There are no fuel stations, shops, or food stalls along the way. That is why it is safe to refuel in advance and carry drinking water and snacks.

Keep a valid ID for security checkpoints, and check drone restrictions before flying in this sensitive border region.

Stay off wet salt flats and pack out all litter to protect the Rann ecosystem.

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