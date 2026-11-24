Diljit Dosanjh is making the most of his Gujarat trip. After visiting Gir National Park, where he explored the wildlife sanctuary, Diljit headed to Kutch to experience the popular Rann Utsav. During his visit, the singer gave fans a sneak peek into his stay as he shared a room tour of the tent he is staying in.

The video shared by the singer on his Instagram stories featured a 2-room lavish AC tent. The off-white and paisley-printed interior offered ample natural light, making the space more lively. The first room featured a living space with a plush sofa set, a wooden dining table, an AC, a chandelier, and a tiny corner where different types of tea and freshly made juices were kept.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh

The singer then took the viewers to the next, a luxurious suite-like bedroom. On one side of the room, there was a seating area; opposite to it was a desk area and vanity. At the end of the room, there was a spacious canopy-style bed. Right in front of the bed, one could spot a wooden chest drawer and a TV. The tent also had a washroom inside.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh

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About Rann Utsav

Organised by Gujarat Tourism, the Rann Utsav is an annual winter cultural festival which is held in Dhordo on the edge of the Great Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The festival celebrates Kutchi art, music, dance, handicrafts, and the White Rann. The 2026-27 season started on November 1 and will continue till March 7, 2027.

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Over 350 tents and suites ranging from Deluxe AC Swiss Cottages to Super Premium Tents and suites are arranged to accommodate people. Alongside experiencing the local culture and traditions, people can also take part in several activities, including sunrise, sunset, and full-moon watching over the White Rann, camel safaris, and visits to Kala Dungar.

How To Reach Rann Of Kutch

The closest airport to Dhordo is Bhuj. Direct flights operate from cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad with connecting flights from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. From Bhuj, travellers are required to take a 1.5-2 hour drive by road to reach the destination.