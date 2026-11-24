While tens of thousands of fans danced and sang along to Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 for his AURA India Tour, members of an interstate gang from Delhi had a very different playlist in mind. Rather than coming for the music, the gang spent Rs 20,000 on travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad and bought Gold standing passes just to get inside the packed venue and pick pockets.

Alert officers from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) Zone-2 and Motera police station disrupted their plan, catching two members red-handed as the concert ended while two others slipped away.

Acting on a tip-off received by LCB Zone-2 constables Chirag Jayrambhai and Vimalkumar Jasvantbhai, police learned that pickpockets from Delhi had infiltrated the stadium to steal mobile phones and intended to vanish with their loot once the show wrapped up.

Surveillance teams and LCB personnel, led by Sub-Inspector KD Patel under the supervision of senior Zone-2 and Motera police officials, set up a watch near the stadium gates. As crowds began pouring out after the performance, two suspects tried to make a quick getaway upon spotting the police, only to be chased down and caught.

The arrested men were identified as 36-year-old Mohammad Asad Mohammad Gulzar, a resident of Kala Mahal in Daryaganj, and 24-year-old Ashraf Hussain Nur Hussain Idrishi, from Chandbagh in North East Delhi. From the two caught at the gates, police recovered 11 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 4,30,000, including models from Apple, Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus and Redmi. The phones included an iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 14, and a Samsung Fold 8 Ultra.

Police have connected the recovery to six theft cases registered at Motera police station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. However, investigators say two more accused in the gang are still at large and several more stolen phones remain to be recovered.

Following the initial arrests and legal formalities, the LCB Zone-2 team handed the two detained men and the recovered devices over to Motera police station. Officers are now pursuing leads to track down the duo who are still at large and trace the remaining missing phones stolen at the concert.