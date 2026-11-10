Video: Inside Reckong Peo, The Himalayan Town Surrounded By Snow-Capped Peaks

Not every adventure begins at a tourist spot. Sometimes, it begins at a bus stand, surrounded by the mighty Himalayas. Sharing one such glimpse, a travel content creator captured his experience of enjoying a rainy arrival at Reckong Peo village in Kinnaur. The video showed the creator's point of view of the Himalayan town, which is the district headquarters of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. A few pedestrians can be seen walking with umbrellas on a rainy street. The mist hung low with towering snow-capped Himalayan peaks rising in the background.

The video also shared a peek into the town's architecture. Small buildings with distinctive red roofs lined up the mountainside, giving a quiet and lived-in feel.

Take a look at the video:

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Sharing the video, the creator gave a detailed description on how to reach this quiet Himalayan town. He shared that Reckong Peo is nearly 570 to 600 km away from Delhi by road.

He mentioned that direct overnight HRTC buses are available from Delhi to Reckong Peo. “You can also travel via Shimla and take a connecting bus,” he added.

For those who are planning a Kinnaur road trip covering Kalpa, Sangla and Chitkul, the creator urged them to visit Reckong Peo. “Make sure to add Reckong Peo to your itinerary. Don't just pass through it. Take a stop and explore this beautiful mountain town,” he said.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to visit Reckong Peo is March to June (spring and summer) and September to November (autumn). During the spring-summer season, the temperature stays between 15°C and 35°C and offers clear skies.

During autumn, the weather stays crisp and dry and provides crystal-clear views of the Kinner Kailash range.

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