'Didn't Work Out With One, Had To Marry Another': When Pawan Kalyan Spoke About His 3 Marriages

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan announced separation from wife Anna Lezhneva after 13 years of marriage on Monday night through a joint statement.

"After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority," the statement read.

Pawan Kalyan, who married Anna Lezhneva in 2013 after his two failed marriages, once publicly said that he never wanted to marry after speculation over three marriages gainted momentum.

After Pawan's divorce announcement, his old comment has re-surfaced online.

"I wanted to remain a bachelor and go the yoga way. When I look at my life from that point, I feel is it really me? Did these things happen to me? I never planned anything. I always live the conventional way," Pawan Kalyan had said on on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show in 2023.

During the same chat, Pawan Kalyan also opened up about his first two marriages and equation with his ex-wives.

"My first marriage was very conventional. It was arranged by elders. But not everything works out in a relationship. So, couples separate," he said.

Pawan Kalyan was married to Nandini in 1997. Their relationship ended in separation in 1999.

Pawan's second marriage was with his longtime live-in girlfriend Renu Desai.

"Even the second time, whether a difference of opinion or something... maybe there was no consensus... it was a different set of circumstances. But when these people, I mean they keep harping on three weddings... I didn't marry all the three at the same time. Neither do I live with all the three together. It didn't work out for me with one person, I had to marry another. Also, it didn't happen out of desire or infatuation, they just happened. It only involves pain," he said.

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan parted ways in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan married Anna, a Russian citizen, in 2013.

While Anna has largely stayed away from the public spotlight, Pawan Kalyan has continued to balance his film career with his political responsibilities.

Addressing the chatter around his three marriages, Pawan Kalyan had said, "I married three times. I didn't marry three people at the same time. As it didn't go well, I had to marry thrice. I divorced and got married. But I didn't marry the three at the same time or kept them in the same house."

Just a few days ago before Pawan Kalyan announced separation from his third wife, his second wife Renu Desai publicly said that she is still judged for her divorce in the public eye.

"For Telugu people, here's something about my life. I was born only in June 1999, when I came for Badri. Before that, I didn't really have a life. That's how people do it," she said on the Vishal Talks podcast.

"It's been 14 years. Even Lord Ram was in exile, but for only 14 years. When will my exile end?" asked the actor.

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan have two children: son Akira and daughter Aadya. Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva have one son. Pawan has also adopted Anna's daughter from her past relationship.

Also Read | 'When Will My Exile End?': Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai On Public Scrutiny After Divorce