Himachal CM Signals Stipend Hike For MBBS Interns, Budget Support Planned

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering an increase in the internship stipend for MBBS students, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI). He added that the government would make the necessary budgetary provisions for the proposed hike.

Sukhu was interacting with students at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur when a student asked about plans to develop the institution into a leading medical college.

The chief minister also spoke about plans to improve medical education through modern technology, artificial intelligence (AI), research and better infrastructure.

New Infrastructure Planned At Hamirpur Medical College

Sukhu said a modern amphitheatre, an auditorium and a library were being constructed at the college. Separate hostels with a capacity of 300 students each for male and female students are also being built, PTI reported.

He said the college's layout plan had been prepared with the help of a Japanese company. The state government also plans to establish a super-speciality block, a cancer hospital, a dental college and a nursing college at the institution.

The government will also encourage research activities at the college, he said.

Medical Students To Get Overseas Exposure

Sukhu said the selection of 10 postgraduate students and 10 MBBS students from each medical college in Himachal Pradesh was nearly complete.

The selected students will be sent abroad to learn about medical practices and gain exposure to healthcare systems in other countries.

The proposed measures are aimed at improving medical education, strengthening college infrastructure and giving students opportunities to learn about developments in healthcare.

Editorial note: The stipend hike has only been proposed for consideration; no revised amount or implementation date has been announced in the information provided.