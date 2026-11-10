Russian Paraglider Gets Stuck In High-Tension Wires In Himachal, Rescue Underway

A major accident was narrowly averted in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district after a Russian paraglider pilot got trapped in high-tension electricity wires at a height of around 100 metres above the ground. A large-scale rescue operation has been launched to bring him to safety.

The incident took place near Tandu in Mandi on Monday afternoon, when the paraglider got entangled in overhead power lines during a flight. The pilot has been identified as Alexey, a Russian national.

Alexey had taken off from Bir Billing, the world-famous paragliding site in Kangra district, earlier in the day. During the flight, he somehow got caught in the high-voltage wires, leaving him suspended several metres above the ground.

Following the incident, the pilot reportedly used his mobile phone to share photographs and his location with the Bir Billing Paragliding Association. The information was subsequently passed on to the Mandi district administration, which launched rescue efforts.

Rescuing the pilot proved challenging, given his position among the high-tension wires. Rescue teams placed nets and mattresses on the ground as a precautionary measure. Machinery was also used to reach the stranded pilot and bring him down safely.

Several teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were involved in the operation.

Speaking to NDTV, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan said the incident was reported at around 2.30 pm. She confirmed that rescue efforts were underway and that multiple teams, along with the SDRF, had been deployed to bring the pilot to safety.

The immediate priority is to safely evacuate the Russian pilot from the power lines. The rescue operation is currently underway.