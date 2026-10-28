Video: Indian Family Loses Passports, Cash And Birkin Bag In London, Says Police Were No Help

An Indian content creator's trip to London took a distressing turn when her family allegedly lost their passports, cash, watches and a luxury handbag in a theft. With just 48 hours left to catch their flight home, they were left trying to arrange emergency travel documents while struggling to get help from the police.

Jannat Kapoor has shared her account in an Instagram video that has gone viral. She claims the police failed to act despite being given a location linked to an item in the stolen bag. The story took another turn when she says she spotted a man she recognised from the incident at the airport.

Her account has drawn sympathy, similar stories from other travellers and questions from people online. Many are also waiting to hear what happened next.

Indian Traveller Calls Out London Police After Theft

Jannat Kapoor said she was travelling with her mother and her sister after returning from Paris. The family had nearly 18 bags with them when they were stopped by a customs officer shortly before leaving the train station. According to her, the officer checked her mother's bag and passport.

Minutes later, two boys approached them, asking for directions to Euston. Kapoor said she began helping them, assuming they were simply looking for their way. Within seconds, her mother's bag, which was resting on a suitcase in front of them, 'vanished.'

The bag allegedly contained their passports, cash, watches and her mother's Birkin bag.

Kapoor said the family reported the theft immediately, but nobody came to take their report in person. The family also tracked the AirPods inside the stolen bag using Apple's Find My feature. Kapoor claimed they found a specific house number and shared the location with the police. "I literally caught the thief myself, and they still didn't arrest him," she said in the video.

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Kapoor said they turned to the Indian embassy for help with emergency travel documents, but completing the paperwork was a struggle. They eventually managed to obtain an emergency passport.

Just when Kapoor thought the family could finally put the incident behind them, she claims she spotted someone at the airport who looked familiar.

She said the man was wearing the same Cartier glasses and cap she remembered from the person who had approached her for directions to Euston. According to her, she then saw him boarding a flight to Algeria.

That left her wondering whether the incident was really over. She is yet to share the full account of the story, and the internet is waiting for part 2.

The Internet Is Hooked

Several people said they had faced similar experiences in London, including cases where they had provided the police with details about stolen phones or tracked devices but received little help. One commenter wrote, "My phone got stolen, and I also provided the police an address and the boys full name but they still couldn't do anything to help."

Another shared, "Literally happened with me last year in London, lost my phone, and I had the address as well on Find My Phone, but the police didn't help, and then I could see it ended up in Algeria."

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Others expressed sympathy for Kapoor and her family, with one writing, "This is so scary!!" Another said, "Sounds so scary. Glad you're all safe and back."

"You took a Birkin to London? That's the last thing you should do," one commenter wrote. Another said, "Who the hell travels with 18 bags?"

Meanwhile, many viewers were eager to know what happened after the airport sighting. "NEED PART 2 ASAP!!!" one person commented.