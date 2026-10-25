Video: Diwali Comes To Disney World As 500 Dancers Parade Past Cinderella Castle

More than 500 dancers dressed in colourful Indian costumes brought the spirit of Diwali to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, US, on October 23. The performers took part in the Grand Diwali Parade at Magic Kingdom.

The celebration showed Indian music, dance and traditions against the backdrop of the famous Cinderella Castle.

The parade was part of the fourth annual Diwali Dance Fest, organised by Jashn Productions. The four-day event brought together dance groups from different parts of the world to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

According to the organisers, the 2026 festival featured more than 500 performers from 25 dance studios across four continents.

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Diwali Mela Brings Together Over 1,100 Guests

The celebrations began on October 22 with a Diwali Mela at EPCOT's World Showplace Pavilion. More than 1,100 registered dancers and guests attended the event. The mela featured food, music and cultural activities. It gave people a chance to come together and celebrate Diwali away from India.

The following day, dancers took part in the Grand Diwali Parade at Magic Kingdom. Their colourful outfits and performances brought Indian dance and music to the Disney park.

The celebrations continued on October 24 with an International Dance Showcase at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The show featured Bollywood, fusion and classical dance performances. Singer Tesher, known for his song Jalebi Baby, also performed at the showcase.

When Is The Next Diwali Dance Fest?

The next Diwali Dance Fest is planned for October 21–24, 2027, according to the details shared by the organisers. The event will mark its fifth anniversary. Dance studios, artists and partners from around the world are being invited to apply.

Applications are listed as due by January 1, 2027. Selected dance studios will be invited to register for the event and confirm their travel plans and park tickets.

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How To Reach Disney World From Delhi

If you want to visit Disney World during the Diwali celebrations, you will need to travel to Orlando, a city in Florida, US. You can fly from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Orlando International Airport.

Once you reach Orlando, you can take a taxi, book a cab or rent a car to reach Walt Disney World Resort.