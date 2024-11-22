Watch: Walt Disney World Hosts Diwali Dance Fest In US

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida once again played host to the Diwali Dance Fest this year. The second annual Diwali Dance Fest united over 300 dancers from across North America for the event from November 7 to 10.



The event, directed and produced by Jeanie Beri, founder of Jashn Productions, included a parade, dance showcases, and cultural experiences.

"After the success of the first Diwali Dance Fest, we knew we had to make Year 2 even bigger & better," Ms Beri was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

"Celebrating the magic of Diwali was truly a dream come true," she shared.



The festivities started with a celebration at EET, a Disney Springs restaurant offering Indian cuisine by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, followed by a 20-minute dance parade.



The grand finale took place at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park with a three-hour Dance Fest Showcase, featuring 17 dance schools and performances from regions across India, including Gujarat, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh. The show included classical Indian dance, pop and hip-hop.



LA-based Bhangra, Bollywood dance company B Funk and the SA Dance Company, led by artistic director Payal Kadakia Pujji, were the standout performers.



Shoba Narayan, a former Broadway star known for her role as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, hosted the event. “Diwali Dance Fest was an unforgettable celebration,” Ms Narayan told PTI. "To watch these dancers proudly celebrate our traditions in a place that means so much to so many was both emotional and magical. It was a powerful reminder of how our culture continues to shine through the next generation."



Proceeds from the event were donated to the Make Me Stronger Foundation, which works alongside the National Marrow Donor Programme (NMDP) to assist blood cancer patients.



The Diwali Dance Fest made history last year as the first celebration to offer children the chance to showcase their talent on a world-renowned platform.