Himachal Pradesh Increases Toll Fees From April 1: What Travellers Need To Know

If you're planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh, be ready to spend a little extra on the road. Starting April 1, 2025, the state is increasing toll charges for both private and commercial vehicles to fund road maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. With toll hikes at 55 barriers, including routes to tourist hotspots like Shimla and Manali, travel costs are set to rise. The updated toll fees impact a range of vehicles, from private cars to heavy cargo trucks.

Here's a breakdown of the new rates:

Private vehicles: Rs 70 for a 24-hour pass (up from Rs 60)

Passenger vehicles (6-12 seats): Rs 110

Passenger vehicles (more than 12 seats): Rs 180

Heavy cargo vehicles: Rs 570 (earlier Rs 550)

Cargo vehicles over 250 quintals: Rs 720

Cargo vehicles (120-250 quintals): Rs 570

Cargo vehicles (90-120 quintals): Rs 320 (earlier Rs 300)

Cargo vehicles (20-90 quintals): Rs 170 (earlier Rs 150)

Cargo vehicles below 20 quintals: Rs 130 (earlier Rs 110)

Private and public tractors: Rs 70 (earlier Rs 50)

Where Will The Increased Fees Apply?

The toll barriers are placed at major entry and transit points across Himachal Pradesh. The highest concentration is in districts like Una (15 toll barriers), Solan (13) and Sirmaur (8).

One of the busiest toll points, Parwanoo on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH-5), serves as a major gateway for tourists heading to the capital, Shimla. Other major highways leading to famous hill stations will also be affected.

Why The Hike?

Authorities have justified the increase by stating that the additional revenue will go towards improving road quality, ensuring better connectivity and improving travel safety across the region.

What This Means For Travellers

Whether you are a tourist planning a getaway or a transporter regularly using Himachal's highways, the toll fee adjustments will add to travel costs. While the increase may seem like an extra burden, the government assures that these funds will translate into smoother and safer roads in the long run.

If you're planning a trip post-April 2025, be sure to factor in the revised toll charges while budgeting for your journey.