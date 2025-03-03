'Peak Bengaluru Moment': Man Rides Unicycle Through Traffic, Video Goes Viral

All Bengaluru citizens and active social media users are well-versed in the "peak Bengaluru moment" trend. For the unversed, it refers to any interesting or unusual incidents that happen in Bengaluru and often involve traffic, technology, hustle and work-life balance. One such incident related to traffic was recently shared by 'Bengaluru Visuals' on Instagram. It featured a man riding a unicycle on the city's chaotic Outer Ring Road (ORR). He was seen manoeuvring the traffic while wearing a helmet and a backpack securely strapped on. The side note read, "Is this the future of Bengaluru commutes or just next-level risky?"

The clip, seemingly recorded by a fellow commuter, divided the internet as some claimed riding an unicycle to be an innovative solution to Bengaluru's infamous traffic problems. Others expressed their worries about the risks associated with such a unique mode of travel.

One user said, "Extremely sensible dude."

Another added, "He is avoiding Bengaluru auto drivers."

Someone chimed in saying, "Bangalore is not for beginners."

"Utter nonsense. Looks more like a publicity stunt," read a comment.

A person said, "One unclosed manhole and we have another accident in our hand."

A user supported the man in the video and wrote, "Bro found some solution, support him rather than spitting out of jealousy."

In a similar incident, a video of a tech professional working on a laptop while riding a scooter went viral on social media last year.

The unidentified man balanced an open laptop on his lap, with details of a Microsoft Teams meeting visible, raising concerns about productivity and safety. This sparked renewed discussions about responsible work practices and safe commuting habits.

Along with the video, the caption read, "Bengaluru is not for beginners."

