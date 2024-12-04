Man Shocked After Getting 8 Fines For 'Slow Driving' On Abu Dhabi-Dubai Highway

A Redditor shares his experience of receiving 8 fines for slow driving in UAE. (Photo: iStock)

A Redditor was left confused after receiving a total of 8 fines for driving from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in the morning, followed by a drive back home at night. The person revealed that he was fined for "slow driving" and was unaware of this rule. He also complained about getting the notification late, adding that an earlier notification would have helped avoid the other fines. The internet, however, showed no sympathy and called his lack of awareness a "hazard" for road safety.

"I travelled to Abu Dhabi from Dubai yesterday. I was driving at 110-115 km/h in the second lane (next to the fast lane). When I reached home at night, I got a message about a total of 8 fines for both my drive towards Dubai and towards Abu Dhabi," the Reddit user (snazzy_champ) wrote, adding, "I was not aware of this rule, and there was no flash from the camera. I had no idea about the fine for slightly slow driving, and it wasn't mentioned on any signs. I travelled to Abu Dhabi in the morning and returned at night."

Calling the incident "totally unfair," the user added, "There was no notification until I reached home. Had there been any notification for the morning drive, I would have been more careful on my way back to Dubai. I know it's my mistake, but fining without any notification or news article is totally unfair."

The Redditor also shared a screenshot of the message he received about the fines.

The reactions in the comments were not in agreement with the complaining person. Many called the rules obvious and found the driver to be ignorant.

"Mate, literally as soon as you enter the expressway to Abu Dhabi, there are a bunch of signs clearly stating this. The lanes are even marked in bright red as soon as you enter this zone. You just weren't paying attention," a Redditor commented.

Another added, "The rule is displayed literally every 3 km." A third chimed in, "If OP drove slightly slower, there are 3rd and 4th lanes for that."

A user explained, "The minimum speed is 120 km/h in that lane, and when the rule was announced, it was covered in the news and official socials. What's truly unfair is people thinking they can drive as slowly as they want just because they are in the second lane while being a hazard to others on the road."

As per previous reports, the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police has clarified that the 120 km/h minimum speed on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road applies to the fast lanes-the first and second lanes from the left. This applies to both directions of the road.