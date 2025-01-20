Google Maps Marks Bengaluru Man's Car Stuck In Traffic As Parking Spot, Internet Reacts

All Bengaluru citizens and active social media users are well-versed with the "peak Bengaluru moment" trend. For the unversed, it refers to any interesting or unusual incidents that can happen in Bengaluru, and often involve traffic, technology, hustle and work-life balance. One such incident about traffic was recently shared by a Bengaluru man on Reddit. The user (@jollypiraterum) wrote that he was stuck in traffic on the Domlur flyover for so long today that Google Maps reportedly saved his location as a parking spot.

The Google Maps screenshot with the post showed the man's location as "you parked near here" and the text at the top read "saved parking".

See the full post here:

The post generated a lot of interest from fellow Redditors:

One wrote, "Another Peak Bengaluru moment."

A user asked, "BTW, how does Google Maps do this? Is it auto or do you have to do this manually?" The original poster (OP) replied, "It's auto. That's the whole point of the post that Google Maps also thought I was parked. Why would I set myself to parked on top of a flyover?"

A Redditor quipped, "Most roads in Bangalore are just parking places."

Another user offered a possible explanation, writing, "Google Maps does not determine if we parked or not by the amount of time we stay at a place. It does when your Bluetooth gets disconnected from the car. So most likely you turned your car OFF to save some fuel and Google Maps assumed you had parked. Good luck on Bangalore traffic."

Have you ever experienced a "peak Bengaluru moment"? Share with us in the comments section.