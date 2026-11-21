Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given cricket fans countless memories through his remarkable career. From leading India to the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs to five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, he has made the number 7 jersey iconic. Chennai has a special connection with the star cricketer and now the city has something special in store for ‘Thala' fans.

ITC Grand Chola in Chennai is celebrating Dhoni's journey with an exclusive tribute room dedicated to the Chennai Super Kings legend. Named Room No. 7 after Dhoni's iconic jersey number, the suite features a collection of rare artefacts and memorabilia that give guests a closer look at defining chapters of Dhoni's cricketing journey. Indian art forms have also been used to bring some of his career milestones to life through visual storytelling.

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Features and Amenities

The experience extends to the room's amenities and hospitality services, including daily breakfast at the coffee shop and dedicated floor butler service. Guests get custom-designed robes, towels and cushions, along with premium amenities featuring the number 7. Guests can also enjoy specially curated experiences that draw on themes of sport, imagination and leadership.

Food is another highlight of the experience. The Captain's Pantry features dishes inspired by Dhoni's favourite foods at ITC Hotels, prepared by the hotel's master chefs. Guests can also enjoy exclusive sensorial experiences featuring immersive storytelling and timeless melodies that celebrate the cricketer's legacy.

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How to Book?

The MS Dhoni Tribute Room at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai is exclusively available to Club ITC members. Those interested can book the experience through the official ITC Hotels website or mobile app, provided they are members at the time of making the reservation. Bookings are limited to a maximum stay of two nights.