Kerala Wants Travellers To 'Be A Malayali For A Day' In New Tourism Push

Kerala is encouraging visitors to do more than simply admire its picturesque landscapes and famous backwaters. The state has unveiled a new experiential tourism initiative called "Be a Malayali for a Day", inviting travellers to step into the everyday lives, traditions and culture of local communities.

The programme was launched by Kerala Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh, who said the initiative reflects a broader shift in the state's tourism strategy. Rather than the traditional approach of asking travellers to "come and see Kerala", the emphasis is now on encouraging them to "come and experience Kerala".

"The visitors will be encouraged to actively engage with local people and culture instead of being mere spectators," the tourism minister said while explaining the vision behind the initiative.

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How Does It Work?

The programme offers travellers the chance to participate in a range of cultural activities designed to provide a deeper understanding of Kerala's heritage and way of life:

Creating Athapookalam

One of the experiences on offer is creating an Athapookalam, the elaborate floral carpet traditionally prepared during festive occasions, particularly Onam. Tourists will be able to work alongside local communities and learn about the significance of this colourful tradition firsthand.

Preparing Authentic Onam Meals

Food will also play a central role in the initiative. Visitors can learn how to prepare authentic Onam dishes and gain a closer look at Kerala's culinary traditions, ingredients and festive food customs.

Exploring Traditional Art Forms

Travellers will have opportunities to explore Kerala's rich artistic legacy through direct interactions with traditional artists. The programme will allow visitors to learn about various art forms and receive hands-on guidance from practitioners who have spent years mastering their craft.

Strategic Plan For Each District Within Kerala

The minister also outlined plans for every district in Kerala to develop its own cultural tourism identity. The goal is to showcase the unique festivals, artistic traditions and cultural events associated with different regions of the state.

By creating district-specific cultural brands, Kerala aims to place these local attractions on the global tourism map and draw visitors throughout the year rather than only during peak travel seasons.

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Documenting As Well As Sharing Kerala's Vibrant Culture

Alongside promoting immersive travel experiences, the state government is also focusing on preserving Kerala's cultural heritage.

According to PC Vishnunadh, efforts are underway to scientifically document and safeguard traditional art forms that have been passed down through generations.

He said the objective is not only to protect these cultural treasures but also to make them widely accessible through digital platforms. "Our heritage is not intended to be preserved within the confines of museums; it should be actively shared and kept vibrant for future generations," the minister said.

The initiative also seeks to spark greater interest among younger generations while using digital outreach to introduce international audiences to Kerala's centuries-old cultural traditions.

'Be a Malayali for a Day' is a way to bring tourists closer to Kerala by encouraging them not just to be physically present, but also to experience the life of a local, even if only for a day.