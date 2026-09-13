Kerala To Station Green Marshals At Tourist Destinations To Assist Women

Kerala is taking fresh steps to strengthen women's safety at popular tourist destinations with the introduction of Green Marshals. The initiative aims to build a local workforce tasked with monitoring tourist destinations and addressing issues encountered by visitors. The tourism department will officially launch the programme on October 9.

As part of the first phase, the tourism department will introduce Green Marshals at select destinations. Their responsibilities will include maintaining tourist sites, assisting visitors, monitoring safety, ensuring cleanliness, managing waste and protecting the environment.

Speaking to TNIE, Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said the initiative was developed to address the absence of an effective local system for the daily monitoring of tourist destinations.

Also Read: Kerala Wants Travellers To 'Be A Malayali For A Day' In New Tourism Push

“What we intend to do is provide protection and support to tourists. It is not just about protection; it is also about maintenance. All these aspects will come under the initiative; whether waste management is being properly carried out, whether the destination is kept clean and whether the facilities are being properly maintained,” he said.

The minister stated that the safety aspect has become increasingly important as tourism patterns evolve, especially with more women choosing to travel alone. “There are a lot of solo travellers, and there are many women among them. Naturally, when they come to a destination, we have to ensure that they feel safe and secure," he added.

The minister noted that even one untoward incident could have wider repercussions, potentially affecting Kerala's reputation as a tourist destination. Those appointed as Green Marshals will receive proper training covering environmental duties and destination management, along with guidance on interacting with tourists.

“They will be given proper training, especially how they should behave and interact with tourists. There should not be complaints that a person responsible for assisting tourists behaved improperly,” he said.

Also Read: Why Travelling In Kerala Feels Easier Than In Most Parts Of India

The initiative will focus on identifying gaps at tourist destinations, ensuring that basic facilities remain operational, assisting visitors and providing support during emergencies.

People between the ages of 20 and 40 will be eligible to apply for Green Marshal positions. SSLC is the minimum educational qualification. The first phase of the programme is expected to create employment opportunities for around 180 people.