Bhutan Tightens Rules On Tourist Accommodation, Including Homestays And Camping

Bhutan, a small kingdom tucked away in the Eastern Himalayas, has long fascinated travellers. Apart from its stunning hills and natural beauty, the country draws travellers with its vibrant Buddhist culture, peaceful surroundings and uniquely delightful local flavours. However, there's something more that travellers planning to explore Bhutan need to know.

The country's Department of Tourism has issued a notification stating that only service providers approved and certified by the tourism department can provide accommodation to tourists across the country. The department, which functions under the country's Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, has introduced new rules that travellers need to take note of.

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According to The Telegraph, the department's standards and compliance division issued a notification on August 26, saying that “all tourist night halts, including camping and outdoor stays, must take place only at Department of Tourism-approved and certified accommodation or designated sites.”

Further, it continued, “Overnight stays at non-certified premises, private properties, or unauthorised open areas are strictly prohibited.”

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As per the report, it was issued in consonance with the country's Tourism Rules and Regulations (TRR) of 2024. The stated policy is to ensure the safety of visitors, promote authentic hospitality, and maintain quality standards.

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The notification also mentions that if any accommodation meant for tourists is being built or visitors are housed in such places without prior approval and other formalities, the property's owner will be fined.

The rules also require all approved and certified accommodation providers to display a valid star-rating certificate and ensure that it is renewed within the stipulated time.

The move has received a positive response from tourism stakeholders in North Bengal, who regularly facilitate tourist trips to Bhutan.

“It will help in providing safe accommodations to tourists. Also, consistent monitoring by the authorities concerned will ensure that quality services are provided to the tourists,” said Tanmoy Goswami, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network.