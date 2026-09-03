Dolly Parton's Niece Reveals Why The Singer Kept Her Cancer Battle Private

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton died at the age of 80. The country music icon kept a brief battle with cancer private, choosing not to speak publicly about her health condition while continuing to concentrate on her work and upcoming projects. After her death, her niece, Jada Star, shed light on Parton's life and legacy, sharing personal memories and insights into the country music icon's life.

Speaking about her aunt, Star said Parton preferred to maintain her privacy and did not want her cancer diagnosis to become public knowledge. According to her, the singer remained focused on her professional commitments and chose not to draw attention to her illness, instead dedicating her time and energy to the projects she was passionate about.

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In a recent interview with Extra, Dolly Parton's niece, Jada Star, paid tribute to the late singer and shared some memories of her. Speaking about Parton's private cancer battle, Star said she believes her aunt chose not to disclose her diagnosis because she did not want to worry those around her or draw attention to her illness.

Star said, "She never wanted to worry anybody. So I think it was just a shock."

"All of these tributes have helped so much to help us all through it. I can't remember a life without her. She would also tell us to start drying it up and start trying to get back to work and love each other real hard.She was just a trip," added Star.

Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, died at the age of 80 in Nashville following a "brief battle with cancer," her representatives told PEOPLE. Dolly's nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed her passing in an Instagram video shared earlier on Tuesday.

Alongside Taylor Swift, other artists of the industry, including Dolly's goddaughter Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus, actor Reese Witherspoon, singer Beyoncé, rapper Eminem, and Kelly Clarkson, among others, paid their heartfelt tribute to the icon.

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