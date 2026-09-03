Jennifer Aniston Recalls Dolly Parton's Advice During Rare Appearance With Boyfriend Jim Curtis

Last week, country music icon Dolly Parton died at the age of 80. Several industry colleagues paid heartfelt tributes to her. Now, during a recent interaction, Jennifer Aniston grew emotional as she spoke of the advice she had received from Dolly Parton.

Jennifer Aniston was interviewing her boyfriend Jim Curtis at The 92nd Street Y in New York City on Wednesday, September 2, about his new book. When a fan asked Jennifer Aniston for the best advice she could give, she remembered Dolly Parton.

Jennifer Aniston said, "It's real. ... We're all in post-Parton, aren't we? One of her many, many, many, many incredible quotes - and they're endless, endless, endless - she would say, 'I chased a few rainbows and I caught some.' I would say, go chase your dreams and go catch some rainbows. You'll catch a few. [Dolly] did that, for sure."

Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, died at the age of 80 in Nashville following a “brief battle with cancer," her representatives told PEOPLE. Dolly's nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed her passing in an Instagram video shared earlier on Tuesday.

Alongside Taylor Swift, other artists of the industry, including Dolly's goddaughter Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus, actor Reese Witherspoon, singer Beyoncé, rapper Eminem, and Kelly Clarkson, among others, paid their heartfelt tribute to the icon.

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