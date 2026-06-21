Jennifer Aniston Remembers <i>F.R.I.E.N.D.S</i> Director James Burrows: 'He Was A Father Figure To Me'

Jennifer Aniston, best known for her role as Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, paid tribute to director James Burrows, who died on Friday at the age of 85.

Jennifer Aniston's Tribute

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with the director.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Oh boy. Papa Burrows. The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs. He called us his ‘kids',' Where are the kids? Let's see if the kids can make the joke work'. No pressure”.

“His own incredible children were generous enough to share him with all of us who were lucky enough to experience his unicorn presence. He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times. He spoiled us rotten. Most of all, he taught us, the kids, how important it is to love and respect one another. To take care of each other. To have each other's backs and support each other, no matter what. And we did just that. I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance. Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, ‘Where are the kids?'”, she added.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Stars Remember James Burrows

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, remembered Burrows in an emotional post on Instagram.

Sharing photographs with the late director, including a throwback picture from the sitcom's set, Schwimmer reflected on Burrows' impact on actors and television.

He wrote, "Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected. His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I'm sure we weren't the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off."

Schwimmer said Burrows became a father figure to him over the years.

"I'm sure others. Paternal in the best sense of the word: Loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful-and on my best days, I'd like to think, even proud. "Thousands of writers, actors, producers, crew members and network execs are forever blessed to have been on a sound stage with him, watching him work and learning from his incomparable talent," he added.

The actor concluded his tribute by writing, "Jimmy, I miss you already and I'm forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend. Sending love and strength to Deb and the entire family. X Schwim."

Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani on the show, also shared a tribute in memory of the acclaimed director.

He wrote, "Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless."

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, known for playing Phoebe Buffay in the long-running sitcom, also remembered Burrows.

The actress shared a photograph of herself with the late director on her Instagram Stories.

Background

Over a career spanning several decades, Burrows became one of the most influential figures in television comedy.

He was associated with a number of iconic shows, including Cheers, Taxi, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Will & Grace, Frasier, The Bob Newhart Show, and Mike & Molly.

Burrows received widespread recognition for his work, winning 11 Emmy Awards during his career.

His first Emmy wins came in consecutive years, earning Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series honours in 1980 and 1981 for Taxi.

He was also the recipient of five Directors Guild of America Awards.

In 2015, the Directors Guild of America honoured him with its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his contribution to television directing.

The filmmaker began his television career in 1974 with The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He went on to direct more than 50 television pilots and played a key role in shaping the landscape of American sitcoms. Burrows also co-created Cheers, one of television's most celebrated comedy series.

Known for his sharp comedic timing and ability to guide ensemble casts, Burrows directed more than a thousand episodes of television across his career.