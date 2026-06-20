<i>F.R.I.E.N.D.S</i> Director James Burrows Dies At 85

James Burrows, the acclaimed television director behind some of the most popular sitcoms in television history, has died. He was 85.

Details

His family confirmed the news in a statement to People, saying he "passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family."

No further details regarding the cause of death or location were disclosed.

Background

Over a career spanning several decades, Burrows became one of the most influential figures in television comedy.

He was associated with a number of iconic shows, including Cheers, Taxi, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Will & Grace, Frasier, The Bob Newhart Show, and Mike & Molly.

Burrows received widespread recognition for his work, winning 11 Emmy Awards during his career.

His first Emmy wins came in consecutive years, earning Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series honours in 1980 and 1981 for Taxi.

He was also the recipient of five Directors Guild of America Awards.

In 2015, the Directors Guild of America honoured him with its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his contribution to television directing.

The filmmaker began his television career in 1974 with The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He went on to direct more than 50 television pilots and played a key role in shaping the landscape of American sitcoms. Burrows also co-created Cheers, one of television's most celebrated comedy series.

Known for his sharp comedic timing and ability to guide ensemble casts, Burrows directed more than a thousand episodes of television across his career.