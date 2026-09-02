'So Much Cleaner Than New York,' American Woman Shares Her First Mumbai Metro Experience

For many travellers, public transport is one of the quickest ways to get a feel of a new city. It can offer a glimpse into the everyday lives of locals while also making it easier to explore busy urban spaces. For one American woman visiting Mumbai, her first ride on the city's metro left her pleasantly surprised. Content creator Liz shared glimpses of her first Metro journey on Instagram.

In the video, she says, "I'm in Mumbai and taking the metro for the first time. Chalo. Chalo." One of the first things that caught her attention was how affordable and well-maintained the system was. “One ticket's only 20 rupees. The station's so clean and I love the doors here,” Liz said, clearly impressed by the facilities.

As she continued her journey, the safety precautions also stood out to her. “It's so safe. Wow, first impression, it's so much cleaner than the metro in New York,” she remarked. The air conditioning was another welcome feature, especially given Mumbai's humid weather. “And it's really cold. It's so hot in Mumbai, so the air conditioning feels so nice,” she said.

Also Read: Video: Woman Calls Bengaluru Metro 'Disciplined,' Internet Isn't So Sure

Liz was particularly impressed by the dedicated women's compartment on the metro. “And over here they have the women's compartment, and I haven't seen that in any other country,” she noted. Wrapping up her first Mumbai Metro experience, the creator had nothing but praise for the system. “The metro here is excellent. America needs to learn from India,” she concluded.

Indians agreed with Liz and said that the Mumbai Metro is cleaner, safer and more convenient than many public transport systems abroad. One user wrote, "Finally Someone said it."

Another added, "Thank you for the last line, you are always welcome."

Someone else commented, "Thank you for honest review."

A viewer suggested, "Try aqua line the underground metro in mumbai."

Also Read: Delhi Metro Employee Sets Guinness Record For Fastest Journey Across Entire Network

"Woman compartments are because they are the risk of women's harassment and outrages of her modesty. Cleaning fact has improved.Well done Mumbai," read a comment.

Do you agree with Liz's take on Indian metro? Let us know in the comments below.