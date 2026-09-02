Video: Woman Calls Bengaluru Metro 'Disciplined,' Internet Isn't So Sure

A woman has praised the disciplined behaviour of commuters on the Bengaluru Metro, and her observations about everyday metro etiquette have sparked a discussion online.

In a recent Instagram video, creator Shabina Masood shared what she believes is one of the best things about travelling on the Bengaluru Metro. According to her, commuters are generally disciplined, especially when it comes to boarding and getting off the train.

She said, "Bengaluru metro ki sabse achhi baat yeh hai ki yahan ke log bahut hi disciplined hain. Metro mein chadhte aur utarte waqt proper discipline follow karte hain."

Masood also pointed out something else that stood out to her. She said that commuters readily offer their seats to women.

"Aur ladies ko dekhte hi unhe turant seat de dete hain," she said in the video.

She further spoke about the safety of passengers and their belongings. According to Masood, commuters do not have to constantly worry about the things kept in their bags because pickpocketing is quite rare.

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Her video highlighted how small things can make a huge difference to the experience of travelling by public transport. Standing in a queue, allowing people to get off before boarding, offering someone a seat and being mindful of fellow passengers can make even a busy metro journey much smoother.

The Internet Has Thoughts

The video soon received several reactions from social media users, with many people agreeing with her observations about the Bengaluru Metro.

One person wrote, "They don't fight inside the metro like in Delhi." Another user praised the way people board the trains and commented, "Yes, the most disciplined folks, while boarding the metro, will always form a queue."

However, some commuters said the experience is not always the same everywhere.

One user specifically mentioned the Green Line and wrote, "Please visit the RV Road metro and take the Green Line towards Majestic. I see lots of educated clowns and IT employees boarding the metro like cows and sheep - no discipline, no common sense, and no civic sense."

Another person also disagreed with the idea that passengers can completely stop worrying about their belongings. The user warned that pickpocketing can still happen and wrote, "Aunty pickpockets do happen. Not as much as North. You still have to be careful of your belongings."

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While many agreed that people generally follow queues and show better discipline while travelling, others pointed out that crowded stations and busy routes can sometimes be a completely different story.

Still, Masood's video got people talking about something that often goes unnoticed: the little habits that can make public transport better. A proper queue, orderly boarding and a simple gesture like offering someone a seat may seem small, but for thousands of people travelling every day, they can make a big difference.