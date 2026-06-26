Bengaluru Metro Ops Hit Again, Snag On Purple Line Causes 17-Minute Delay

Just two days after a major disruption, services on Bengaluru's Purple Line were again briefly affected on Thursday evening after a train door malfunction at Cubbon Park Metro Station caused a 17-minute delay.

The incident took place at around 7:36 pm, officials said.

In a statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, "As informed by the Operations Team, a temporary delay in Metro train services occurred on the Purple Line due to a technical issue wherein the doors of one train at Cubbon Park Metro Station did not close properly."

"As a precautionary safety measure, commuters were safely deboarded at Cubbon Park Metro Station. This safety procedure took approximately 17 minutes to complete, resulting in a temporary delay to the subsequent five train services," the statement added.

The BMRCL said the technical issue was quickly fixed by the Operations and Maintenance teams, and normal metro services have now been fully restored across the Purple Line.

"BMRCL regrets the temporary inconvenience caused and sincerely thanks commuters for their patience, understanding and cooperation," the statement added.

On Tuesday evening, metro services on the Purple Line were disrupted during peak hours due to a technical snag in a train at Cubbon Park Metro Station.

Videos showing stranded passengers hitching rides on lorries and trucks to get home went viral on social media, drawing criticism from citizens and Opposition leaders.

A large number of homebound commuters, who were asked to deboard trains, flooded the streets in frantic attempts to find alternative transport, triggering chaos on the roads.

According to metro authorities, a technical fault was detected in a train at Cubbon Park Metro Station on the Purple Line around 6:30 pm on June 23. The disruption affected services on the Purple Line, which connects key parts of the city, including the IT corridor extending to Whitefield. The breakdown occurred during peak commuting hours, initially bringing train services to a halt and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Following the incident on Tuesday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flagged recurring technical failures on Bengaluru's Metro. In a letter to authorities, he raised concerns over reliability and maintenance standards, citing multiple recent incidents that have left commuters stranded.

He wrote, "I write to draw your attention to a technical failure that occurred in BMRCL on 23 June 2026, reportedly due to a fault in the Current Collector Device (CCD). The incident brought the city's mobility to a standstill and left thousands of passengers stranded across multiple metro stations. This raises serious concerns regarding the operational preparedness, maintenance standards, and overall reliability of BMRCL."

"Since January 2024, nearly 20 incidents involving technical faults and service disruptions have reportedly occurred across the Bengaluru Metro network, with the Purple Line accounting for the highest number of breakdowns. Repeated ticketing failures, signalling faults, and track defects point to systemic shortcomings rather than isolated incidents. These failures have resulted in stranded passengers, peak-hour chaos, severe overcrowding, and significant disruption to the daily lives of thousands of commuters who depend on the Metro as a reliable mode of transport," the letter added.