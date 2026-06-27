Bengaluru Labourer Dies Of Electrocution During Metro Work

- A labourer died from electric shock near Trinity Metro Station in Bengaluru on Friday
- The incident occurred during earth pit excavation for pillar lighting by contractor M R Electricals
- The labourer was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival, cause under investigation
A labourer died from an electric shock while carrying out lighting-related work near Trinity Metro Station in Bengaluru on Friday.
According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred around 3:52 pm near Pillar No. 153 during earth pit excavation work being carried out by M/s M R Electricals, the contractor executing the pillar lighting project.
The labourer reportedly came into contact with an electric source while carrying out the excavation. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
BMRCL said the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed investigation has been initiated by the concerned authorities.
The fatal accident comes after Bengaluru Metro witnessed two service disruptions on the Purple Line this week. On Tuesday, a technical fault in a train at Cubbon Park Metro Station forced BMRCL to suspend through services, with trains operating only between Challaghatta-Magadi Road and MG Road-Whitefield, disrupting travel for thousands of commuters.
On Thursday, another technical issue at the same station involving a train door that failed to close properly due to a passenger's chain getting stuck led to passengers being deboarded as a safety precaution. The process took around 17 minutes, delaying five subsequent train services before normal operations were restored.
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