Video: Indian Parents Find Iconic UK Places Same As Kolkata Maidan, Other Indian Spots. Internet Can't Stop Laughing

An Indian content creator has left Instagram users laughing out loud after posting a hilarious video of his parents comparing destinations in the United Kingdom to places in India.



Whenever we visit a place, it is common that we get reminded of another location we have been to. For Rwitoban Deb's parents, the idea led to some hilarious results. Visiting their son in the UK, they could not help but compare locations to places back home. Their most hilarious description? Comparing Edinburgh's meadows to Kolkata's iconic Maidan.



Indian Parents' Hilarious UK Trip



Rwitoban Deb dropped a video of his parents being unimpressed by the places they visited in the UK. The red-brick architecture of the St. Pancras International railway station in London reminded them of Howrah station. Similarly, a visit to Brighton's Devil's Dyke, a V-shaped dry valley, evoked memories of Kashmir's Gulmarg. And Edinburgh's meadows reminded them of Kolkata's iconic park, the Maidan.



How Did Social Media React?



Many Instagram users said that the duo was “absolutely right.”



One user explained why the structures looked similar. “The fact is, Howrah station and Maidan were built by the British in their style, so that's why it's similar,” the comment read.



Another said that the buildings in London were “better maintained” compared to Kolkata. “Maidan is just in one place and here we have them almost in every suburb here,” the user added.



“If only Kolkata had the correct management...it's no less than London,” a person commented.



Another individual wrote, “It was exactly my reaction watching the buildings in London.”





Also Read: NDTV World Summit 2026: Where Are Indians Travelling Now? VFS Global CEO Spots A Clear Winner



Indian Parents' Heritage Tour In UK



In another video, Rwitoban Deb revealed the destinations his parents were excited to visit in the UK. Surprisingly, tourist spots like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace were not on their wish list.



The places they visited included the school Rabindranath Tagore went to in Brighton, the Nobel laureate's home in Hampstead, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy's tomb in Bristol.



They also visited the house where Satyajit Ray stayed in London.



Also Read: Anand Mahindra Says This Vizag Beach Could Be A Top Coastal Getaway