Anand Mahindra Says This Vizag Beach Could Be A Top Coastal Getaway

Visakhapatnam is known far and wide for its beaches. But there is one coastline that has caught Anand Mahindra's attention. On October 25, the chairman of the Mahindra group took to his official X handle and shared a post praising one of the stretches of Vishakhapatnam.

In the post, Mahindra shared pictures and his thoughts on Gangavaram Beach, where the rocky cliffs give the landscape a very different look from the palm-lined shores that are often linked with tropical destinations.

Describing the landscape, Mahindra wrote, "Not the conventional image of a tropical beach. No rows of swaying coconut palms or picture-postcard scenery." Instead, he was drawn to what he called its "rugged, almost prehistoric beauty".

ALSO READ | A 23-Year-Old Traveller Reveals How He Keeps International Trips Affordable

"Frankly, I find this kind of raw beauty even more compelling," he added, describing it as the sort of place that invites visitors to reflect rather than simply relax.

Anand Mahindra Sees Another Side To Vizag's Growth Story

The beach was not the only thing Anand Mahindra talked about in his post. He also drew attention to Visakhapatnam's growing ambitions in the technology sector, and made a comparison between these developments and the natural formations seen along the coastline.

"But judging by these photographs, nature got into the hyperscaling business here millions of years ago!" he wrote.

Mahindra believes Visakhapatnam could become a major technology hub while also attracting more leisure travellers.

"Vizag is clearly on its way to becoming a major technology hub. But I suspect it also has the potential to become one of India's most sought-after coastal leisure destinations," he wrote.

Watch the full post below:

Several social media users reacted to Anand Mahindra's post.

One user wrote, "So true! Gangavaram is a hidden gem. That rugged beauty is what makes Vizag so unique"

Another user commented, "It's indeed a beautiful city. We hope metro will be introduced to ease the traffic"

"Thank you @anandmahindra sir for showcasing the raw, dramatic beauty of my hometown Vizag!" commented a third user.

ALSO READ | Video: Rs 79,000 For A Train Ticket? Inside China's High-Speed Ride From Shanghai To Beijing

"One of the best kept secrets of AP," wrote a fourth user.

Have you been to this beach before?