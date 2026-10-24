A 23-Year-Old Traveller Reveals How He Keeps International Trips Affordable

While planning an international trip, most of us run into one big obstacle - budget. No matter what we plan, there are chances of us going over-budget while travelling. And when it comes to things such as currency exchange, extra spending can absolutely spoil your travel plans.

But there are some easy hacks that can help save money. Content creator Jayant Sharma has shared some easy tips to ensure that international tips remain under budget.

Travel Hacks For International Trips

Jayant said that he had been using these travel hacks for over two years. He suggested using Google Flights and Skyscanner together to get the best ticket prices. The content creator claimed that Tuesdays and Wednesdays were the best days to book tickets.

He recommended getting tickets six to eight weeks before an international trip.

Jayant also mentioned that instead of using a normal bank card, travellers can switch to platforms like Wise and Revolut to save money on currency conversion fees.

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The content creator had another tip for solo travellers. He advised them to choose hostels instead of hotels for accommodation.

Jayant explained that in countries such as Japan or Switzerland, booking a hostel can cut accommodation costs by almost half.

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When it came to tax refunds, the influencer advised always carrying your passport to get the benefit of tax-free shopping. In the caption of the video, Jayant said that packing smart is another thing travellers must focus on. The 23-year-old added that buying forgotten items abroad can far be more expensive than carrying them from home.

He also emphasised that ATM fees, card conversion fees, and baggage fees can add up to become one of the biggest expenses during international travel.

“Airport exchange counters usually have some of the worst rates. Compare rates in the city before exchanging large amounts,” he added.

Last, Jayant advised tourists to spend more on experiences than buying things, as the memories would remain with them for a lifetime.