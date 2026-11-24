Sometimes, the kindness of strangers leaves the biggest impression on a traveller. A foreign traveller recently shared why he loves India, pointing to the generosity of local people as one of the biggest reasons.

He gave an example of auto-rickshaw drivers coming forward to help when someone breaks down on the roadside, saying people often offer assistance without expecting any money in return.

“Another reason I love India is that when you break down on the side of the road, there is literally no need to call a tow truck driver, but you just get the local rickshaw wala to come and push your dead rickshaw with his foot,” he shared.

The video showed two electric rickshaw drivers using their feet to push the dead e-rickshaw while driving on their own. “You don't even have to pay this guy either. "I love you, India,” the traveller said, highlighting that neither of the rickshaw drivers asked for payment. They simply helped each other out of kindness.

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Take a look at the video:

“This is very, very normal. Humans help humans,” one user wrote.

“You will find lots of such new creative and amusing things which reflect strong connections among people,” another commented.

“People in India are rich by heart,” someone else noted.

In another video, the traveller highlighted India's community spirit and noted how locals can easily start small businesses in the country.

“One thing I love about India is that literally anybody can start a business here. All you need is some rusty old cart and some apples, and you are good to go. No licences, no registrations, no crazy stuff,” he said.

Calling India a “land of opportunity", he urged that the entire world learn from the country. “Everyone supports each other here. So, there are no big companies driving everybody out of business because everyone is just opening a hole in the wall and selling what they are selling, and everyone supports that.”

He ended the video by urging people to support local shops and people in the community so that everyone can live together happily in this world.

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