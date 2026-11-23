Travel plans don't always have to involve a week-long holiday or a packed sightseeing schedule. Sometimes, a day away from the city is enough. Others might prefer a quiet wellness retreat, a music festival or a solo trip to a place they've never been to before. These different ways of travelling are reflected in Google's latest travel trends data for India. The report highlights a growing interest in experience-led holidays, shorter getaways and solo travel. Some of the search numbers are particularly interesting, especially the sharp rise in queries around wellness holidays and one-day trips. Here's what Indians have been searching for in 2026:

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Wellness Travel Sees A Sharp Rise

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Travellers seem to be looking beyond conventional holidays, with more searches centred around activities and experiences. Queries such as "hiking trails near me" and "music festival travel" emerged as breakout searches, suggesting that people are also planning trips around outdoor activities and live events.

There is also a growing interest in discovering places away from the usual tourist circuit. Searches for "hidden gems India" have risen by 400%.

Wellness travel, meanwhile, has seen an even bigger jump. Searches for "wellness travel India" increased by 1,600%, while "fitness trip" searches went up by 950%. Those looking for a quieter holiday are also exploring silent retreats, with related searches rising by 150%.

Interestingly, "what is slow travel" has emerged as a breakout query. The idea is to spend more time exploring one destination instead of rushing through several places in a short holiday.

One-Day Trips Are Gaining Popularity

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Not everyone has the time to plan an elaborate holiday. A quick escape over the weekend or even a day trip can offer a welcome change without requiring too much planning.

Google's data reflects this interest. While "weekend getaways near me" and "long weekend travel" continue to attract searches, queries for "1 day trip near me" have increased by 130% over the past year. Maharashtra recorded the highest interest in this search across India.

Accommodation searches are also becoming more specific. Queries like "best pet friendly hotels", "affordable homestay" and "family friendly destinations" gained traction, indicating that travellers are looking for stays that suit their budgets and individual needs. Whether someone is travelling with a pet or planning a family holiday, the choice of accommodation appears to be an important part of the search.

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More Indians Are Exploring Solo Travel

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Solo travel is another area that has caught people's attention. Searches for "solo travel guide", "best places to travel solo" and "solo travel cost India" have all emerged as breakout queries.

Planning a trip alone comes with its own set of considerations, from choosing a suitable destination to figuring out the budget and accommodation. The growing interest in these searches suggests that travellers are looking for more information before setting off on their own.

But travelling solo does not necessarily mean staying disconnected from other people. Searches for "travel community" have increased by 400%, as travellers look for opportunities to meet people with similar interests along the way. Technology is finding a place in the way Indians research their holidays. Searches for "AI for travel" have jumped 600% over the past year, according to Google.

The trend adds to the changing picture of travel planning, with more people turning to digital tools while researching destinations and putting together their trips.