Living in a different country often brings a fresh perspective on everyday habits and traditions. For Romanian woman Maria Alexandra, her experience of living in India has introduced her to several aspects of daily life that she has come to appreciate, from the close-knit community culture and endless food options to spirituality, colourful surroundings and the country's love for chai.

In a post shared on Instagram, Alexandra listed seven things she particularly loves about living in India. She highlighted how people stay connected with their neighbours, how food is offered as a gesture of affection and how everyday traditions have gradually become part of her own life.

Community And Togetherness

Alexandra began by highlighting the sense of community she has experienced in India. Comparing it with Europe, she said people there often tend to keep to themselves and barely know their neighbours. She mentioned that in India, "There's always someone around, someone checking in, someone ready to help."

Food As A Love Language

Another aspect she appreciates is the way people express affection through food. Alexandra observed that even a five-minute visit to someone's home can turn into an occasion where guests are offered several things to eat. She humorously added that refusing food is not really an option.

Endless Food Options

The variety of Indian food has also kept her interested. She said that whenever she thinks she has tried everything, someone introduces her to another dish she has never heard of. She added that she is certainly not complaining about the experience.

Spirituality In Everyday Life

Alexandra also spoke about spirituality in daily routines. From prayers and rituals to temples and small everyday traditions, she appreciates how naturally spirituality fits into people's lives in India.

Colours Everywhere

The Romanian woman particularly likes the colourful surroundings she experiences in India. She mentioned clothes, bangles, flowers, festivals and decorations as some of the things that make the country colourful. Comparing this with Europe, she humorously questioned why everything there has to be beige, grey or black.

The Chai Culture

India's love for chai has also become one of her favourite experiences. Describing how frequently people drink it, Alexandra pointed out that there is chai in the morning, afternoon, when guests arrive and even on a bad day. She summed up the habit by saying that chai is definitely needed when someone is having a difficult day.

The Water Situation

The seventh thing on her list was India's water-based cleaning practice. Alexandra said that after getting used to washing with water, relying only on toilet paper no longer feels the same. She ended the observation with a humorous apology to Europe.

Alexandra mentioned that India has its own challenges, just like any other country. However, she said her experience of living here has made her appreciate several little things that she had never really thought about before. She added that some of these everyday practices have now become a part of her own life.