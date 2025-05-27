Why You Should Dine At These Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurants In Dubai

If you are planning a trip to Dubai, you must make time to sample its food culture in different ways. Beyond street eats, international food chains and mall cafes, Dubai offers an exquisite range of fine dining experiences - some of which are considered among the best in the world. These award-winning restaurants are renowned for their clever and distinctive approaches to gastronomy. Several of them are Indian establishments serving elevated versions of regional cuisine. Dubai is currently home to three Michelin-starred Indian restaurants. Each of them has unique features that make them a worthy dining destination. Here is a guide to help you decide which one(s) to visit:

These Indian Restaurants In Dubai Have Michelin Stars - Here's Why You Should Visit:

1. Tresind Studio

Dubai Restaurants: Tresind Studio has a creative, modern take on Indian flavours. Photo Credit: Tresind Studio

Tresind Studio is the world's first and only Indian restaurant to win three Michelin stars. It is also one of only two Dubai restaurants to hold this coveted status at present. For many, this distinction alone is reason enough to try to score a reservation (which is far from easy). However, it is important to understand what it actually offers you as a guest. Helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini, Tresind Studio offers tasting menus that showcase reimagined regional Indian flavours. The presentation is innovative and visually striking, as it combines traditional ingredients and textures in unexpected ways. The restaurant is located on the terrace of the St. Regis Gardens at The Palm Jumeirah, thus offering a rooftop view - ideal for a luxurious dining experience.

Who should visit: Dine at Tresind Studio if you are someone who seeks out the best of the best Indian restaurants in any given destination, if you want an intimate fine dining experience (it has only 20 seats), or if you simply want to try an elevated Indian tasting menu served with theatrical flair. This Indian restaurant offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, so it caters to a wide range of food preferences. In terms of location, Tresind Studio also has an advantage since The Palm Jumeirah is a popular tourist destination in itself. So, if you get the chance to dine here, you can plan your itinerary around your visit to this locality and its various other attractions.

2. Avatara

Dubai restaurants: Avatara serves only vegetarian food. Photo Credit: Avatara

Avatara is the world's first and only vegetarian Indian restaurant with a Michelin star. Its food famously contains no garlic or onion. Led by Chef Rahul Rana, Avatara aims to challenge stereotypes about Indian vegetarian cuisine and spotlight overlooked ingredients through its multi-course tasting menus. Like Tresind Studio, Avatara is also known for its eye-catching presentation, although it follows its own creative style. Moreover, each course comes with a fascinating story that adds depth to the experience. Avatara is located in Dubai Hills Business Park. The space has a soothing interior design, which allows the vibrant colours on plates to stand out even more.

Who should visit: Plan a meal at Avatara if you are curious to try the diverse possibilities of vegetarian Indian food. Even if you are a non-vegetarian, this can help you appreciate new dimensions of plant-based ingredients. The food here is also said to be wholesome and typically light. So, if you are seeking a multi-course tasting menu that is not overly rich or heavy, Avatara could be a good option.

3. Jamavar Dubai

Dubai restaurants: Jamavar has international branches in Doha and London. Photo Credit: Jamavar Dubai

Jamavar Dubai was awarded its first Michelin star in 2025. Its two other international branches - London and Doha - also hold single Michelin stars. The restaurant is helmed by Culinary Director Surender Mohan. The menu curation is inspired by the royal delicacies of Northern India and the coastal flavours of the Southern states. The glamorous interiors are enhanced by chandeliers, palatial designs and striking artwork. Jamavar is situated in downtown Dubai in the Opera District.

Who should visit: Jamavar Dubai is an excellent choice if you want an Indian restaurant with opulent interiors and indulgent delicacies. Unlike the other two restaurants on this list, Jamavar offers food a la carte too (not just tasting menus). Its location in downtown Dubai means it is close to several other popular tourist attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Aquarium and more. Additionally, if you are attending a show at the Dubai Opera, Jamavar offers a set lunch menu as a pre-theatre dining option, as per The Michelin Guide.

