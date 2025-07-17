Indian-Origin Owner Suffers Heart Attack After Goan Restaurant In Dubai Shuts Down: "She Was Shattered"

Gemma Mascarenhas, the Indian-origin founder of Grubshack, a popular Goan restaurant in Dubai, suffered a heart attack after her eatery closed down due to financial difficulties. Ms Mascarenhas had poured her heart and soul into Grubshack, which was launched in 2012 as a small 12-seater in Sharjah and later expanded to Dubai's Health Care City neighbourhood.

According to her daughter, Marushka Coelho, Ms Mascarenhas was "shattered" by the closure, which was not just a business but her legacy and dream. Ms Coelho stated that her mother had been carrying the weight of the restaurant's struggles on her shoulders, particularly over the last month.

"My mum suffered a heart attack and was rushed into emergency surgery. By God's grace, she's stable now, but it was a frightening reminder of how much she's been carrying on her shoulders — especially over the last month," Ms Coelho told Gulf News.

Fortunately, she is now stable after undergoing emergency surgery. Ms Coelho has vowed to revive Grubshack, expressing her desire to bring back the beloved eatery not for profit but for purpose. The family is open to collaborations or investments to make this happen.

"As her daughter, I just can't watch it all fade away. We want to bring Grubshack back — not for profit, but for purpose. This is our heart project now. We're open to investment, collaborations, or simply anyone who believes in what Grubshack stands for, "Ms Coelho added.

Notably, the restaurant's closure was a result of pandemic-related losses and a bad business deal that left the family with significant financial burdens. Despite efforts to keep the business afloat, the restaurant was forced to shut down Grubshack on June 30, after nearly a decade of operation.

About Grubshack

Gemma Mascarenhas launched Grubshack in 2012, promising a culinary journey from Bombay to Goa. Initially, the restaurant was a small 12-seater in Sharjah serving Goan cuisine. Despite its humble beginnings, Grubshack quickly gained popularity, with customers driving down from Abu Dhabi just for takeaway orders. The restaurant was often full, with diners waiting outside for over an hour, but they kept coming back because the food tasted like home.

Ms Mascarenhas was the driving force behind Grubshack, pouring her heart and soul into every aspect of the restaurant. She single-handedly ran the kitchen, preparing nearly every dish with love and care. Her dedication to quality was evident in the small details, such as hand-picking fresh fish on weekends and grinding her masalas at home. Ms Grubshack later moved to Dubai's Health Care City neighbourhood in 2016, where it became a cult favourite for its soul food and nostalgic charm.

"This wasn't a commercial setup. It was our mother's home, just extended to the public. Everything inside — from the mismatched furniture and old Bombay-style window frames to the guitars on the wall — was hers. People felt like they were stepping into someone's living room. That was the whole point," Ms Coelho explained.