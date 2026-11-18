Bengaluru is getting ready to welcome winter with the annual flower show at Cubbon Park. Organised by the State Department of Horticulture, the 11-day event will begin on November 25 and will give visitors a chance to witness a variety of flowers, art displays and cultural activities.

This year's show will also celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava. The event is also expected to attract school children, family and friends in large numbers, just like last year, when the event welcomed more than six lakh visitors during the 2 weeks event.

According to reports, the horticulture department has arranged around one lakh flower pots for the Cubbon Park Flower Show.

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Visitors will get to see different varieties of flowers, such as salvia, marigold, petunia, thorenium, chrysanthemums and gerbera, among others. The show will also have dedicated programmes for children, along with food stalls, shops and nurseries.

During the 2025 edition of Cubbon Park Flower Show, the path from the Bandstand to the Bal Bhavan Gate was filled with different art displays. This included a huge elephant made from vegetables, a flower model of Hampi's stone chariot, a map of Karnataka made with flowers and different birds and animals created using colourful flowers.

To attract crowds, the organisers had used more than 35,000 plants to create special shows based on Children's Day and Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Those planning to attend the flower show should keep in mind that entry was paid during last year's event. The ticket prices were affordable, as adults paid Rs 30 and children could enter by paying just Rs 10. Tickets were available at the entrance gates. The organisers have not yet confirmed this year's rates, but visitors can expect an entry fee again.

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The flower show is a rare chance to see Cubbon Park filled with colourful decorations.