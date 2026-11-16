Video: This Breathtaking Road To Mago Village Is One Of Arunachal's Best-Kept Secrets

The Northeast has some of India's most spectacular hidden gems, but when it comes to dream holidays, our minds often wander to Europe, the Swiss Alps or postcard-perfect mountain towns. Now, what if a road trip closer to home could give you the same jaw-dropping views, without leaving India?

A stunning video from Arunachal Pradesh is making travel lovers stop scrolling. It shows a breathtaking mountain road leading towards Mago, a remote village in Tawang district, with towering mountains on one side and a river flowing alongside the route. The sound of rushing water, winding roads and dramatic Himalayan landscapes make the journey look almost unreal.

The road leads towards Mago in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, via Jang and Thingbu. Mago sits at an altitude of roughly 3,500 metres.

The route takes travellers deeper into one of the remote corners of the Eastern Himalayas.

The journey is not just about reaching Mago. The drive feels straight out of a movie.

The video has also caught the attention of travellers who have already experienced it. A user recalled being able to witness the route in his 20s during a bike ride.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a person said, “Blessed in life because I got to witness the roads in real life.”

Another said, “ I am now manifesting a road trip there.”

“Alive to witness these beautiful views,” read a comment.

Some are “manifesting this for one of our road trips”.

The video has spread like wildfire on social media.

For those planning the trip, the journey to Tawang itself passes through Bhalukpong, Bomdila, Dirang, Sela Pass and Jang. Indian travellers also need an Inner Line Permit to enter Arunachal Pradesh.

So, the next time you find yourself dreaming about dramatic mountain roads abroad, remember that there is a road in Arunachal where the mountains rise around you, a river keeps pace beside you, and the road seems to disappear into the clouds.