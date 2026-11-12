3 Minors Among 4 Killed In Massive Fire In Arunachal's Kurung Kumey

A massive fire broke out in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district at around 2 am on Thursday, killing four people including three minors, said officials.

The incident happened in Kurung Kumey's Parsi Parlo town. All four victims were from the same family, said Parsi Parlo's Additional DC Nabam Tajik.

Around 30 shops and houses were destroyed in the fire, which engulfed the entire area within a short period of time.

Parsi Parlo does not have any fire station or fire tenders. The nearest fire station is at Koloriang, the district headquarters of Kurung Kumey district, which is over four-hour drive away from Parsi Parlo.

Police have launched an investigation into what caused the fire.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed condolences over the tragic incident. He also lauded the efforts of the local administrators, people, and police for bringing the devastating fire under control.

