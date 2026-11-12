Who Is Colette Kress? Nvidia Finance Chief Is Stand-In For Jensen Huang

As Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer on Thursday amid a scandal over an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Colette Kress was named the interim CEO. Kress is the chipmaker firm's current Chief Financial Officer.

The company said that Kress will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and CFO while serving as interim CEO until a permanent successor is named.

Kress has been with Nvidia for over a decade. She joined in 2013 and has since served as the company's Executive Vice President and CFO.

However, she has been in finance roles for around 25 years at leading tech firms before she joined Nvidia. Before working with one of the world's biggest AI chip makers, Kress worked with Cisco as a Senior Vice President and CFO and with Microsoft as Corporate VP.

Kress did her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance from SMU Cox School of Business.

What Nvidia Said About Colette Kress

Nvidia said that Kress has led the company's finance organization and has played a key role in the company's growth and evolution during her tenure.

Harvey Jones, Chair of the NVIDIA Board of Directors, said that Colette has helped lead the firm through a period of "extraordinary growth" and has a deep understanding of their "business, customers, operations and financial position".

"She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA's strategy and advancing its technology roadmap. The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption," Jones said.

"Committed To Building On Jensen's Foundation"

As she takes on the top role at Nvidia, Kress said that the company's strength always comes from its people

"Together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years," she said.

"We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders," she added.