Gautam Buddha Relics Displayed In Arunachal For First Time In 13 Years

For the first time in 13 years, devotees in Arunachal Pradesh have an opportunity to pay their respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, which are now on display at the historic Tawang Monastery.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the exposition on Saturday. The relics will be taken to three districts as part of the programme, allowing people from different parts of the state to offer prayers and pay their respects.

The exhibition will remain in Tawang until November 7 before moving to West Kameng, where it will be open from November 8 to 14. Namsai will host the final leg from November 14 to 21.

Speaking at the inauguration, Khandu acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministry of Culture in bringing the relics to Arunachal Pradesh. He said the teachings of Lord Buddha, particularly compassion, peace and coexistence, carried special significance at a time when conflicts and uncertainty continue to affect different parts of the world.

He also expressed gratitude to the 14th Dalai Lama for his blessings and greetings on the occasion.

The Chief Minister read out a message from PM Modi, which referred to India's efforts to preserve and promote its Buddhist heritage. These included the development of important pilgrimage centres such as Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar, international Buddhist conferences and the return of the Piprahwa relics after more than a century.

The occasion also saw the announcement of a new organisation intended to bring Arunachal Pradesh's Buddhist communities under a common platform.

Khandu declared the formation of the Arunachal Buddhist Confederation, which will bring together the state's Mahayana and Theravada traditions.

Venerable Agadhamma, Chief Monk of Namsai Pariyatti Sasana Buddhist Vihara, has been named the Confederation's first president. Thupten Kalden, Director of the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs, will take charge as Secretary General.

The organisation is expected to seek affiliation with the International Buddhist Confederation, with the aim of improving coordination among Buddhist institutions and providing a common platform for the state's different Buddhist traditions.

Khandu also spoke about the Centre's proposal to develop Buddhist heritage sites across the Northeast. He said the initiative could help protect historically significant religious sites while opening up opportunities for spiritual tourism in the region.