A concert by the Ganga, a tour of a carpet factory, an afternoon spent exploring rare textiles and an opportunity to contribute to a collective artwork. There is a lot happening in Banaras this winter. The city is set to host the inaugural edition of the CII Banaras Biennale from November 27 to December 31, 2026.

The 35-day festival will bring together art, music, cinema, food, textiles and craftsmanship across Varanasi and Mirzapur, with experiences extending to Bhadohi.

While the opening day is reserved for invited guests and media, visitors can join the celebrations from November 28.

The Banaras Biennale 2026 Is About The City's Soul

Think about the things you associate with Banaras. There are the silk sarees, the music, the temples, the ghats and the city's fascinating architecture. Much of what makes Banaras culturally significant continues to be practised by generations of families living here.

This is what the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hopes to celebrate through its first Banaras Biennale.

Themed 'KASHI/LIGHT: The City as a Sensorium', the festival will take place across museums, galleries, university campuses, historic buildings, riverfronts and craft centres. Gayatri Sinha is the lead curator for the inaugural edition, with Pramod Kumar KG curating textiles and crafts and Anjan Chakraverty curating at Jnana Pravaha.

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What To Look Forward To At Banaras Biennale 2026

Spend An Evening Listening To Music By The Ganga

There are few settings more fitting for a celebration of Banaras' musical heritage than its ghats. Namo Ghat will host the RPSG Concerts as part of the Biennale, bringing live musical performances to the riverfront.

Discover What Goes Into Making India's Textiles And Carpets

You have probably admired the intricate work on a Banarasi saree, but how much do you know about the fabric itself? Textiles are a major part of the Biennale, and visitors will get to explore them through exhibitions, conversations and curated craft visits.

Become Part Of An Artwork Yourself

One experience worth looking out for is 'Ek Dhaaga, Ek Duniya'. The idea is to create a collective artwork with contributions from visitors. You can choose, offer and add a thread to the piece, which will continue to grow as more people participate.

Explore Art At Banaras Hindu University

Set aside a few hours for BHU, where several of the Biennale's exhibitions will take place. While you are there, explore the university campus itself. Founded in 1916 by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, BHU is home to historic buildings and the Shri Vishwanath Temple.

See Banaras Through Cinema, Food And Heritage Walks

The first few days of the Biennale will be particularly packed. A film festival dedicated to Banaras will take place during the Preview Week. Heritage walks along the ghats, temple trails and curated visits are also part of the programme. And for those whose travels invariably revolve around food, the festival will feature culinary demonstrations.

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When Should You Visit Banaras Biennale 2026?

If you are planning a short trip, November 28 to December 1 would be a good window to consider. These are the public days of the Preview Week, when exhibitions, performances, film screenings and conversations will take place across the city.

If those dates are too soon, you have the rest of December. Exhibitions across Banaras and Mirzapur will continue until December 31, along with select talks and masterclasses.